The city of College Station is offering jobs to all 12 full-time Experience Bryan College Station employees, following the city’s recent decision to make a new tourism office part of its economic development department.
The announcement comes after College Station said last month that it will terminate its funding agreement with EBCS — an outside agency that helps boost local tourism — and the city of Bryan, effective Aug. 1.
Economic Development Director Natalie Ruiz told The Eagle last week that since the city’s economic development department focuses on marketing the city to businesses while EBCS promotes the area as a place to visit, the change could tie the two efforts together more tightly. She said the point was to “integrate the work that they’ve been doing and the success they’ve had into our economic development efforts overall,” so that there is one voice for marketing and recruitment.
In a Wednesday interview, Ruiz said EBCS employees who accept job offers will likely be on board at the city by Aug. 1.
“We want to make sure that we don’t drop anything in terms of sales and servicing events, because we are seeing events come back,” Ruiz said. “We want to make sure that we’re servicing and providing that stellar level of customer service, while also determining how we integrate all of tourism into economic development. There’s a ton of work to be done.”
Bryan Deputy City Manager Joey Dunn said the city will not terminate its funding agreement with EBCS before it expires at the end of the fiscal year. Even so, he said officials are working to create a new organization by Aug. 1 that will operate separately from the city.
He said the mission of the organization, who will be considered in a possible hiring process and other details are still being determined, but said EBCS employees could be qualified potential employees for the new group. Dunn said no offers have been made to anyone at this time.
Dunn said officials are working quickly in an effort to prevent any type of disruption in service to the city and the local market’s hospitality industry.
“We’re doing everything we can to fill the gap,” Dunn said.
He said officials in Bryan, College Station and at EBCS are continuing to work closely throughout the transition process.
The Bryan city council discussed the EBCS funding agreement in an executive session meeting on Tuesday, but took no action. The EBCS board also met this week to sort out more details.
Ruiz said there is still a lot more work moving forward as officials go through liabilities, the assets and more.
EBCS runs on hotel occupancy taxes from the cities and Brazos County. In a previous Eagle article, EBCS President and CEO Kindra Fry said that the organization’s budget has been at just over $2 million for the past few years, with College Station contributing the majority of the funds, Bryan putting forth the second most and the county adding in a small portion.
Fry said EBCS played a role in helping bring approximately 100,000 people to the area last fiscal year. She said the economic impact tied to EBCS efforts that year was about $52 million. Calculations, she said, do not include things such as Texas A&M football games, graduation and family weekend at the university.
The organization has 12 full-time employees, two part-time employees and a few interns throughout the year.
Bryan College Station Sports + Events, a branch of EBCS, posted on its blog this week about the upcoming changes saying EBCS will continue to serve the community.
“We’re not going anywhere,” the post states, “we’re just going through some changes, and we’re still here for our community, our clients, and our partners.”
