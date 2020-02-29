A Chilton man and Brazos County woman were arrested Thursday at a College Station motel on drug-related charges, authorities said.
According to College Station police, authorities were told a person with an active warrant could be found in a motel room on Texas Avenue. Police knocked on the door and found several known methamphetamine users, a police report states.
Among the group was 47-year-old Tina Lorriane Dean Contreras. A witness said Contreras threw a meth pipe behind a refrigerator; authorities located the pipe. She was arrested and charged with possession of meth and two counts of credit card abuse, all state jail felonies each punishable by up to two years in a state jail.
Authorities noted that when officers entered the motel room, they could hear a toilet running. Police spoke with 44-year-old Michael Todd Thigpen in the bathroom. The toilet bowl was filled with several bags of drenched methamphetamine, some of which police were able to salvage, a report states. Officers say they also found a digital scale and empty plastic bags inside a bag Thigpen had been spotted carrying. A search of his truck revealed more than a pound of marijuana, as well as four firearms, a report notes.
He is charged with distribution of 5.1 ounces of meth, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; possession of more than four ounces of marijuana, a state jail felony; and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $27,000 bond, while Contreras is being held on $8,000 bond.
