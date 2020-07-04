Police neutralized a suspicious package found on an island in a parking lot near Barnes & Noble at the 800 block of Texas Avenue in College Station on Friday afternoon.
Police determined the package was not an explosive device and there is no danger to the public, said Lt. Steve Brock, who oversees auxiliary services and special operations for the College Station Police Department.
Around noon Friday, dispatch responded to a call about a suspicious container, which was a large pot that police said appeared to be methodically taped shut. Dispatch then contacted College Station police’s bomb squad to examine the container. After X-raying the container to see what was inside, police decided to disrupt it in a way it would not go off if it was an explosive device, Brock said.
Police determined the container was randomly left. Investigators were uncertain why the container was left there.
“Our number one goal is always going to be the safety of the community, so we’re always going to err on the side of caution. And when we go and take a look at a pot that’s like this, randomly left with nobody around it and it’s on the island of a parking lot that has quite a bit of traffic in it, that’s concerning,” Brock said. “Obviously with the way it was taped, it caused even more concern, so at that point that’s when we call in our bomb squad and that’s what they do. They’re experts at that, and they’ll go take a look at it. We depend on what they decide to do, and in this case, obviously, we felt like the safest course of action was to disrupt a potential device.”
