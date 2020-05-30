College Station city staff members are back to work editing a potential short-term rental ordinance following a two-and-a-half hour discussion on the matter at Thursday’s city council meeting.
After considering two drafts, council members opted to have another discussion in a future workshop meeting. Staff will present more research about some of the potential changes, such as grandfathering in STRs that are already operating.
The information may not be ready by the next meeting on June 11, interim City Manager Jeff Capps said Thursday, but will be developed “as soon as possible.”
Ordinance drafting began in January after research on resident opinions, regulations in other cities and court cases concerning short-term rental rules, according to previous reporting in The Eagle.
A first draft was presented to the council at the end of April. The document outlined specific definitions of a short-term rental, gave guidelines for registration and permitting processes, required there be a life safety inspection and required short-term rental owners to provide educational safety materials to renters. It also stated that short-term rental owners must remit hotel occupancy taxes and gives guidelines for what happens if there are violations.
A second draft presented Thursday is stricter. One of the most contested differences is a requirement of owner occupancy for STRs operated within certain zoning districts. In the ordinance, this is outlined through three types of STRs, two of which would require the owner occupancy.
Following its April presentation, Assistant to the City Manager Brian Piscacek said the first proposed ordinance did not include provisions relating to owner occupancy based on a recent decision from the Third Texas Court of Appeals. The opinion, Piscacek said, establishes a precedent related to short-term rental regulation concerning owner occupancy and certain conduct and assembly at short-term rental properties.
Other additions to the second draft — made at the request of council — included clarification on what is considered to be a bed and breakfast and established more regular life safety inspections. The first draft brought back to council Thursday also was edited to include a definition of a bed and breakfast.
While many council members on Thursday said they preferred the second draft, there were concerns, as Mayor Karl Mooney put it, that the recent legislative decision could mean the city could lose if it was sued over the inclusion of an owner-occupancy requirement. In such a situation, Mooney said, he was concerned the entire ordinance might be ruled invalid.
“I think for us to simply go in there with guns blazing means that somebody is going to fire back,” Mooney said, “and unfortunately, they’ll have a bigger gun.”
Councilman Bob Brick leaned in the other direction, saying it was the right thing for the city to do its best to protect the quality of life in neighborhoods, and because he believes it would be better to start with a stricter regulation, then relax it in the future if necessary.
Several community members spoke at the meeting in support of an STR ordinance, but they also suggested changes, such as notifying neighbors when an STR received a permit to operate.
In an effort to compromise, council members said they are open to hearing what would need to happen for an ordinance to permit currently operating STRs to be grandfathered in. Staff will present its findings, and how such an addition could be included in an ordinance, in a future council workshop.
Another recommended change was having annual inspections conducted by outside inspectors, rather than by city staff, the first year, then through self-certification in following years as the draft currently states.
To view the full meeting with discussion and supporting materials such as both draft ordinances, visit cstx.gov/cstv19. For easier access to the PowerPoint on STRs, visit blog.cstx.gov.
