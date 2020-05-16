Local businesses are again showing signs of life as stores have begun reopening after abruptly closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot of our restaurants and retail locations have said they’ve been extremely busy, and that business has been great,” said Taylor Clark, communications coordinator with the B-CS Chamber of Commerce.
Clark noted that many businesses have opted to join with the county’s Operation Restart Task Force, taking pledges to follow industry-developed guidelines on cleanliness and safety amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Post Oak Mall, Forever XXI and Dillard’s are both slated to reopen Tuesday. Several other stores at the mall are open, including Macy’s, American Eagle, Express and Foot Locker.
The mall’s website issued a statement in regards to COVID-19 protective measures. It notes that the building is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Food court tables and open seating areas are unavailable, drinking fountains are off limits, and groups of 10 or more are not permitted to gather. Mall staff members — not including employees of individual businesses — are required to wear face masks, and all retail employees are required to wear masks when using mall common areas. Staff members such as janitors and security members are required to take body temperature readings upon arriving to work, and extra sanitation practices are in place.
Keith Clark, manager at Perfume X, said he was thankful to be back to work. Being shut down for over a month was hard on the small local business, he said.
“Being just one store, [this is] our only form of income,” Clark said. “That was a struggle. And this will continue to be a struggle, with bills that came due during that time, and bills that will come now that we’re back open.”
The store doesn’t enforce a mask policy, considering that masks inhibit a customer’s ability to sniff and sample perfumes and colognes. However, the structure of the store, with a perimeter of full counter space, allows staff members to keep a 6-foot distance from the public.
After being open for two weeks, the store has seen a typical flow of business despite the diminished foot traffic in the mall, Clark said.
“I am just thankful for everybody who comes in and is shopping local,” he said. “We want to write paychecks and pay bills right now. We’ll worry about profitability later. We want everybody on their feet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.