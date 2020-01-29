Texas A&M University police are searching for two persons of interest after the vehicle belonging to Texas A&M men's basketball coach Buzz Williams was broken into and his credit card was stolen.
Officials say Williams' vehicle was burglarized earlier this month at Reed Arena. The credit card was used to purchase items and gift cards at businesses in College Station, police said. Officials report that some of the gift cards were used days later in Kansas City.
A&M police released photos and video of the persons of interest.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Todd Van Dresar at 845-8897 or todd.vandresar@tamu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.