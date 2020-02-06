The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals rejected claims filed by a man convicted of capital murder in the 2009 slayings of his girlfriend and her brother in College Station.
John Thuesen had alleged in court documents 20 claims of ineffective counsel during his 2010 trial in the shooting death of Rachel Joiner and her brother, Travis. He also filed two claims related to evidence and the constitutionality of the death sentence. All 22 claims were rejected by the court, documents show.
Judge Travis Bryan III, of the 272nd District Court, sentenced Thuesen to death in May 2010 for the March 2009 slayings. According to a previous story in The Eagle, Thuesen had been dating Rachel Joiner for about six months before she asked him for space in the relationship, roughly a week before her death. A story in The Eagle’s archives states that the night of the siblings’ deaths, Thuesen had been waiting at Rachel’s house for her to come home. Thuesen shot her after they started arguing, then shot her brother when he came out of his bedroom after hearing the gunfire. The siblings were pronounced dead later that night. Thuesen called authorities and confessed to the murders.
