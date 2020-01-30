Beatrice Saba has been named the new director of the Bryan + College Station Public Library System, the City of Bryan announced Wednesday.
A panel of community representatives from Bryan and College Station selected Saba to replace Larry Koeninger, who was in the position for a decade. Most recently, Saba served as the director of library services in the Live Oak Public Libraries in Savannah, Georgia.
“Community outreach is instrumental, and keeping libraries relevant and in the forefront of the community is important,” Saba said in the press release.
Saba will take up the new role on March 2 in the Clara B. Mounce Public Library building
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.