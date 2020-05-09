Bryan police have arrested a 21-year-old in a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one man seriously injured.
According to police, just before noon, officers responded to the 1400 block of South Texas Avenue on the report of a shooting that had just occurred. An ongoing dispute between two men escalated to gunfire, and one man shot the other and fled in a vehicle, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries.
Arnoldo Romero of Bryan was arrested in Anderson County on Saturday evening. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and felon in possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.