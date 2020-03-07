A Bryan man accused of firing a gun several times on a public street was arrested Thursday, authorities said.
According to Bryan police, around noon Thursday officers responded to a call in the 2800 block of Forest Bend Drive. Several witnesses told police they had seen a man discharge a gun on the street. A woman told police she had been speaking with Henry Eugene Jenkins, 38, when another person approached to check on her. Jenkins grew angry and retrieved a gun from the trunk of his car, police said. Jenkins allegedly shot the gun once into the air, then several times near other people. No injuries were reported.
Jenkins is charged with deadly conduct — discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $2,000 bail.
