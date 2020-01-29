A Bryan man was expected in federal court in Houston Wednesday afternoon after being accused of defrauding his former employer of more than $850,000 over an eight-year period.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said 58-year-old James Day Burke is charged with one count of wire fraud.
Burke was the bookkeeper at Rustex Inc., an oil and energy company in Bryan, according to statement released Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Houston.
Officials said Burke made unauthorized charges on company credit cards from approximately May 2010 to August 2018.
If convicted, Burke could be sentenced to up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.