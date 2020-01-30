A Bryan man was arrested in connection to two aggravated robberies that took place last September.
According to police, Ronald Dwayne Miller Jr. was arrested Tuesday at his home on Ravine Street.
Officials said a warrant for Miller's arrest was obtained on Sept. 12, for his connection to a Sept. 7 aggravated robbery at University Inn and a Sept. 9 aggravated robbery at Quick Mart.
Miller remained in the Brazos County Jail Thursday morning on three aggravated robbery charges, evading arrest, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of marijuana. His bail was set at $406,000.
