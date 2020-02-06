A Bryan man was arrested Tuesday after a search warrant was executed on his home and synthetic marijuana was located, police said.
According to Bryan police, authorities executed a search warrant Tuesday on a home in the 1700 block of West Virginia Street. Officers spoke with the home’s sole occupant, 61-year-old William Earl Green, and quickly located a container filled with portions of synthetic marijuana, which is also known as K2 or spice, police said. Green told police he did use marijuana but did not use nor distribute the synthetic product. Authorities said the synthetic marijuana was divided into separate sandwich bags and could be found near a digital scale.
Green is charged with delivery of 20.7 grams of synthetic marijuana, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $12,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.