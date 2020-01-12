A Bryan man was arrested Friday after a search warrant led to the discovery of cocaine.
According to Bryan police, a search warrant was executed on a home in the 1100 block of Clear Leaf Drive, adjacent to Jane Long Intermediate School, after detectives had been conducting surveillance on the home.
Authorities spoke with the resident, 49-year-old Steven Leonard Hargrove. He admitted to police he had been selling cocaine and directed them to the master bedroom, where officers said they found 37 small bags of cocaine, a report notes. Authorities also located a digital scale in the residence.
Hargrove is charged with dealing 17.4 grams of cocaine, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and $10,000 in fine. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $12,000 bond.
