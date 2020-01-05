A Bryan man arrested on burglary charges on Christmas is now accused of stealing packages from a front porch.
According to Bryan police, Jonathan James Russell, 28, has been charged in connection to a Dec. 20 theft. At the time, the resident of a home on Holly Drive reported someone had stolen two packages — with contents worth more than $200 — from her front porch. The woman said she shared doorbell camera footage of the theft on social media, and several people identified Russell. The victim sent Russell a message via Facebook and asked that he return what had been stolen. Police said although camera footage showed a man matching Russell’s description returning the boxes to the porch, charges are still being pursued.
Russell and Travis Lee Sanders, 29, were arrested on Christmas after they allegedly stole a cooler from a garage in College Station. He was also accused of evading police and possessing methamphetamine.
In addition to those charges, he is now charged with mail theft of less than 10 parcels, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $72,000 bond. Sanders was released on bond Dec. 26.
