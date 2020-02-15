A Bryan man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday after a jury convicted him of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a 2015 College Station shooting, officials said.
According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Joshua Morales, 33, and two others approached a man near the intersection of Luther and Montclair streets on Nov. 1, 2015. Morales and the victim verbally argued, and when the victim ran away, Morales fired three shots at him. Officials said the victim was not hit by the gunfire, but one bullet did pass through the front door of a nearby home and hit a sofa.
Morales has an extensive criminal history and is a gang member, officials said. He has been convicted four times for burglary of a habitation and has a conviction for attempted burglary of a habitation. He received probation for some burglaries, then committed another while on probation. Because of his criminal history, he received an enhanced sentence, officials said.
