A Bryan man with a history of domestic violence charges has been sentenced to 35 years in prison, officials said.
According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Brian Vancleave, 48, switched his plea to guilty after two days of trial in the 361st District Court and received the sentence Thursday. Officials say on Aug. 27, Vancleave pushed a woman out of a chair, injuring her back, and when her teenage son called 911, Vancleave slapped the phone out of the boy’s hands. He was arrested on an assault family violence charge, officials said.
As the district attorney’s office investigated Vancleave’s case, they learned of arrests out of Arkansas for similar behavior. A Brazos County team traveled to Arkansas and interviewed police and six women who had been Vancleve’s victims. The DA’s office says he has been arrested 12 times on charges connected to domestic violence and has served four prison terms in Arkansas.
Because of his 25-year history of violence against women, he received an enhanced sentence, officials said.
