A Bryan man has been sentenced to spend eight years in prison for repeatedly harassing and cyberstalking an ex-girlfriend in violation of a protective order, officials said.
According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, 38-year-old Blake Joffrion of Bryan pleaded guilty this week to stalking the woman. At the time he was stalking the woman, authorities said, he was on probation for an eight-year sentence after a conviction of stalking a previous ex-girlfriend. In the most recent case, after he and the woman ended their dating relationship, he continued to contact the victim in late 2018, despite her asking him to leave her alone. When she was granted a protective order, officials say he disregarded the order and continued to harass her online and over the phone. He also created fake social media and email accounts to contact the woman and used a spoofing device to call the woman through unblocked telephone numbers, officials said.
Stalking is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. The release notes both women have been granted lifetime protection orders against Joffrion.
