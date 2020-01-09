A traffic stop Tuesday night led to the arrest of a Bryan man on felony drug charges.
According to Bryan police, two officers pulled over Gregory Robert Rivera Jr., 25, around 10:30 p.m. at North Sims Avenue and 22nd Street. Authorities said Rivera was sweating profusely and seemed nervous.
He was asked to step out of the car, and as he did, an officer noted what appeared to be a marijuana pipe on the car’s floorboards, police said. A search was conducted of the vehicle, and police said they found a digital scale, a small quantity of synthetic marijuana and a bag of methamphetamine stored beneath a carpet flap on the floor.
Rivera is charged with delivery of 5.7 grams of meth, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and misdemeanor charges of possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He remains in the Brazos County jail. A full bail amount had not been set late Wednesday.
