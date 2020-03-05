A Bryan man was sentenced to 16 years in prison this week after pleading guilty to burglarizing a home and beating and shooting at a man, officials said.
According to a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, District Judge Kyle Hawthorne handed down the sentence to 32-year-old Evan Harris on Tuesday. Harris pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, burglary of a home and deadly conduct with a weapon.
Officials said he was arrested in May 2019 after an incident at his ex-girlfriend’s home in College Station. Harris had arrived at the apartment on Dominik Drive, and when the woman answered the door, he forced his way in. He then assaulted her new boyfriend, who fled the apartment. As the victim was running down the street, Harris retrieved a rifle from his car and shot at the man four times, officials said. None of the shots hit the victim.
Harris, who asked the judge for a probated sentence, has previous convictions for assault, theft, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. He faced up to 20 years in prison.
