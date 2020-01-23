A Bryan man was sentenced to 35 years in prison Wednesday for felony charges related to a multi-county car chase that ended with multiple people injured.
Officials said that 27-year-old Jacinto Perez fled from police in his pickup truck after he was caught attempting to steal items from Walmart on Harvey Mitchell Parkway in Bryan on Jan. 10, 2019.
According to reports, Bryan police ended the initial pursuit due to safety concerns. Officials reported that a Department of Public Safety trooper spotted Perez a short time later driving in a rural area near OSR and initiated a second pursuit in which Perez collided with a parked semi-truck before fleeing. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.
Perez and his vehicle were identified in Burleson County, where officials said they attempted to pull him over for a third time. This pursuit continued back into Bryan, where police report that Perez drove into oncoming traffic near Easterwood Airport on Raymond Stotzer Parkway before exiting Turkey Creek Road. Officials said that the pursuit ended after Jacinto collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Carter Creek Parkway and Villa Maria Road. Officials reported that the two occupants in the vehicle Perez hit sustained only minor injuries and that Perez was hospitalized with significant injuries.
In a press release, the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office said that at the time of the incidents, Perez was on parole from a 2016 charge for evading arrest with a vehicle and previously had served time in prison for burglary of a habitation in 2010. Perez previously has been charged with assault through family violence, endangerment of a child and possession of a controlled substance.
