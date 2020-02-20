Bryan Police Department Assistant Chief Wayland Rawls has been placed on paid administrative leave following an incident that led to his arrest early Wednesday on a misdemeanor assault charge, the department announced.
An arrest warrant for the assault charge was issued by the Brazos County Attorney’s Office following an investigation by the Texas Rangers.
According to the Texas Rangers, officers responded to a reported fight between Rawls and another man at a fundraising event at 506 W. 26th St. just before 11 p.m. Feb. 8. Rawls was off duty at the time, officials said.
Several witnesses told authorities Rawls hit a man multiple times with a closed fist and that the man did not attempt to fight back. The victim had an abrasion to the top of his head, a black eye, bruising to his left cheek, a broken finger and bruising to the right side of his torso, a report notes.
Officials said Rawls reported to police that the victim had touched Rawls’ face, which provoked his reaction. Witnesses told authorities the victim did nothing to initiate the altercation.
The Class A misdemeanor charge is punishable by up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.
Rawls, 47, the supervisor of the department’s patrol services bureau, was released from the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday morning after posting $4,000 bail.
Officials said in a statement that Rawls will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
Rawls was promoted from a lieutenant at the department to assistant chief in 2007 by former Chief Ty Morrow.
He previously served as an internal affairs sergeant and in the department’s professional standards division. He was promoted to lieutenant over the special operations division in 2003.
