A Bryan man was arrested Tuesday after authorities say he stabbed a family member.
According to Bryan police, authorities responded to a home in the 1700 block of Nuches Lane at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Several people at the home said Mario Lopez Rodriguez, 38, had attacked a family member with a knife, police said. Rodriguez was found in the driveway, where he surrendered a knife to police and was taken into custody.
The alleged victim was treated by medics for a gash and a cat to his left arm. A report notes that the victim was covered in blood and a blood trail was visible inside the home. According to police, the victim said Rodriguez had come to the home while intoxicated. The victim said he could hear Rodriguez yelling at another family member and when he came out to tell him to calm down, Rodriguez slashed at him with a knife, a report notes.
Rodriguez is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $30,000 bond.
