A Bryan man was arrested early Saturday after allegedly driving through backyards and crashing into a house, police said.
According to Bryan police, shortly after midnight, authorities were called to the 3400 block of Timberline Court after a pickup had driven through at least three backyards before crashing into the bedroom of a home. No one outside the truck was injured.
The truck’s driver, 25-year-old Adam Alvarado Garcia, suffered cuts to his arm and was taken to the hospital. While he declined a blood draw, he did admit to consuming several beers, authorities said. He said he had been driving in the area and attempted to hit the brake, but he thought his brakes were malfunctioning. Police noted more than $30,000 in damage to four properties.
Garcia is charged with criminal mischief of more than $30,000, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; deadly conduct, a Class A misdemeanor, and a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $16,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.