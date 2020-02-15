A Hearne man was arrested in Bryan after mechanics reported finding a stash of crack cocaine in a truck that was being serviced, police said.
According to Bryan police, officers responded to a dealership along Texas 6 late Thursday morning, where mechanics said they found narcotics inside a customer’s truck. Though the customer had left the dealership by the time police arrived, an employee had documented finding what he believed was crack cocaine stashed in a hidden compartment in the truck.
Officers were able to stop the truck, driven by 48-year-old Jeanfreau Eugene Strange, at a nearby business. Strange declined to allow police to search the vehicle, and his girlfriend, the truck’s owner, later arrived. She also denied consent for a search and said she was not aware of any criminal activity. A police K-9 was called in and indicated on the truck, which led to a probable cause search. Police said they found crack, a razor blade and a small amount of marijuana. Authorities said they found more than $1,500 in cash in Strange’s pocket.
He is charged with delivery of 5.6 grams of cocaine, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison, and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $15,000 bond.
