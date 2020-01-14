Bryan police are investigating after a person reported being robbed at knifepoint at Time Mart on Finefeather Road late Monday. 

The person told reported being approached in the parking lot of the convenience store around 11 p.m. by someone who demanded money at knifepoint before running off. No injuries were reported. 

Police did not provide a description or details about the robber. 

