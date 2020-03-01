A Bryan man was arrested early Saturday after he was trying to set a car on fire outside a College Station apartment complex, authorities said.
According to College Station police, authorities were dispatched to an apartment complex at the intersection of Dartmouth Street and Harvey Road at around 1 a.m. A caller told dispatchers that a man was trying to set a car on fire.
A report notes authorities arrived within one minute, and an officer could detect the odor of smoke. Robert William Taylor, 28, was standing next to an older model Chevrolet Camaro and a pile of ashes, authorities said.
Taylor initially told police someone else had lit the fire, but police said the people Taylor described could not be located. Taylor’s personal belongings were found resting on the car, a report notes.
A woman said she had been taking trash to the dumpster when she saw Taylor carrying a flaming object through the parking lot. She briefly spoke to him, and he said he wanted to blow up himself and the car, and he advised her to move her vehicle and belongings, a report notes.
Taylor is charged with arson, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $10,000 bond.
