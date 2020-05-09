Bryan police are investigating after a shooting Saturday afternoon left a man with serious injuries.
According to police, just before noon, officers responded to the 1400 block of South Texas Avenue on the report of a shooting that had just occurred. An ongoing dispute between two men escalated to gunfire, and one man shot the other and fled in a vehicle, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.
The shooter has not yet been located, though officers are checking multiple locations for his whereabouts. Authorities do not believe the public is in danger.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477.
