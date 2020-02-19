Bryan police are investigating half a dozen theft cases involving vehicle catalytic converters that have been reported since mid-January.
Officials say the thefts started Jan. 15 and continued through Monday.
Police said the targeted vehicles were parked in secluded areas at local businesses.
Officials recommend drivers park in busy, well-lit parking lots in addition to engraving VIN numbers or driver's license numbers into the converter to make it traceable, or have the converter welded to the frame of the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call 209-5300.
