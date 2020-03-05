A Bryan teen who had just bonded out of jail was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly stealing a car from a convenience store near the Brazos County Detention Center.
According to Bryan police, officers responded to a store on William J. Bryan Parkway, three blocks from the jail. A woman told authorities her new 2019 Audi sport-utility vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot. The woman said she had stopped at the store on her way to work and left the engine running. A customer leaving the store held the door open for her as she entered the store, but then ran to the car, climbed in and drove away, police said.
Police reviewed surveillance footage and identified 19-year-old Elisha Nathaniel Mosley-Garza, who had bonded out of jail on a misdemeanor theft charge. An officer said he knew Mosley-Garza to frequent a neighborhood near Peppertree Drive and Finfeather Road, and an officer went to the neighborhood, where he spotted Mosley-Garza walking in the area. Mosley-Garza was arrested and admitted he stole the car because he needed transportation to the neighborhood, police said. The Audi was found abandoned on Verde Street and was returned to the owner.
Mosley-Garza is charged with theft of more than $30,000 in property, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $8,000 bond.
