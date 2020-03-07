A Bryan man was arrested Thursday after authorities served a search warrant on his home and found significant amounts of THC and marijuana, officials said.
According to Bryan police, detectives suspected drug sales were coming from a home in the 3400 block of Timberline Court. A search warrant was executed on the home Thursday, and police said they found THC butter and marijuana, a digital scale, plastic bags and more than $5,200 in cash.
Christopher Aaron Maldonado, 25, was detained by authorities. He is charged with manufacture/delivery of more than 50 grams of THC, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; possession of 9.3 ounces of marijuana, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail; and a parole violation.
He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $17,000 bond.
