Three men were arrested early Thursday in Bryan after prescription drugs, a firearm, ammunition and counterfeit currency were found in their vehicle, authorities said.
According to Bryan police, shortly before 2:30 a.m., an officer patrolling Finfeather Road was flagged down by a couple in an SUV who said they were being pursued by a white car. As they spoke with the officer, the white car drove by. Authorities conducted a traffic stop at a nearby apartment complex.
Authorities detained three men from the white car, identified as Marquez Deshawn Lee, 19, of College Station; Devyn Ray Hood, 18, of College Station; and Jakovin Dontray Dickey, 21 of Navasota. Police said marijuana was found in Dickey’s pocket.
During a search of the car, authorities said they found a handgun containing a 30-round magazine; 35 rounds of ammunition; a hydrocodone pill; marijuana; cough syrup residue; codeine pills; amphetamine pills; Vyvanse pills; Effexor; and $340 in fake currency.
The three are charged with a third-degree felony drug possession charge, punishable by up to 10 years in prison; two counts of state jail felony drug possession, punishable by up to two years in a state jail; Class A misdemeanor drug possession, punishable by up to a year in jail; and possession of a dangerous drug.
Lee is also charged with forgery and unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon, both third-degree felonies. Dickey faces an additional misdemeanor marijuana possession charge.
Lee remains in the Brazos County Jail on $80,000 bond, while Dickey is being held on $28,000 bond. Hood was released on $26,000 bond.
