A Bryan woman was arrested Thursday after authorities say she tried to rob a woman in the victim’s driveway.
According to Bryan police, officers responded to the area surrounding Neal Park at around 7 p.m. Thursday on the report of a robbery. A woman told police she had been preparing to leave a home on West 21st Street and as she was buckling her children into the back seat of her car, someone in a mask approached her and demanded money. The woman fled in the car.
As the victim drove away, the accused assailant followed her on a bike. At an intersection, police say 39-year-old Nakeshia Shenall Johnson approached the victim’s passenger-side window and waved a knife. The victim drove out of the area and called 911.
Officers found Johnson — who had a knife in her back pocket — exiting a restroom at Neal Park. She initially identified herself as “Rhonda Johnson” and had a crack pipe with her, authorities said.
She is charged with robbery, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and misdemeanor charges of failure to identify and possession of drug paraphernalia. She remains in the Brazos County Jail on $22,350 bond.
