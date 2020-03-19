A Bryan woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stabbing a man.
According to Bryan police, around 7 a.m. Tuesday an officer was dispatched to a home in the 2700 block of Sunrise Drive, where he spoke with two women and a 36-year-old man who had been stabbed. The victim was treated at the scene for two stab wounds to the neck and arm.
According to the victim, he was asleep on the couch when 52-year-old Sonya Tamisha Holder, who he knows, hit him, grabbed his throat and stabbed him once in the neck with a small knife. He got up, checked on his daughter and returned to the living room, where Holder stabbed him in the arm, authorities said.
Police spoke with Holder, who was asleep on the couch. Authorities noted she was lying on top of a small knife and had an injury to her thumb, which she said she had injured in a cooking accident.
Holder is charged with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. She remains in the Brazos County Jail on $12,000 bond.
