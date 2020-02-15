A Caldwell man was arrested Thursday morning after a search warrant executed on his home led to the discovery of drugs, authorities said.
According to the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed around 10 a.m. on a home in northern Burleson County. In the home, law enforcement said they found a large quantity of narcotics, including marijuana, THC and cocaine. Firearms, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash also were located, authorities said. Jacob Brumley, 20, was taken into custody.
Brumley has been charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of four ounces to five pounds of marijuana and delivery of marijuana.
He is being held in the Burleson County jail on $57,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.