College Station has completed its investigation — started in November — into a data breach related to the third-party system for online utility payments Click2Gov.
Letters with an explanation, instructions and a list of additional resources have been mailed to all College Station utility customers who could have been affected by the incident, said Director of Public Communications Jay Socol. The letters were mailed Friday, according to cstx.gov/ucs, which has additional information about the incident and how to prevent fraud and theft.
Anyone with questions can call a dedicated utility payment assistance line at 833-991-1542.
The city is selecting a new online payment system. At Thursday’s city council meeting, councilmembers will consider a service contract with Paymentus Corporation. If it is approved, the new billing system will take several months to implement.
Payments can be made using the following methods while the online system is down:
1. The city’s automatic voice payment system: 979-764-ePAY (3729).
2. In-person at 310 Krenek Tap Road in College Station.
3. Via mail at P.O. Box 10230, College Station, TX 778424.
4. By contacting a customer service representative at 979-764-3535.
