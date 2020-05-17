A College Station man was arrested Friday on accusations he sexually assaulted a child, police said.
According to College Station police, officers were dispatched to a local middle school in April 2019 after a child told a staff member 32-year-old Martin Vega Guzman had sexually assaulted her three times over a period of about a month.
Guzman is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $20,000 bond.
