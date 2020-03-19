A College Station man was arrested Tuesday on charges of possessing child pornography.
According to authorities, the Texas Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit recently received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Vengeance Lee Ross, 46, of College Station, was in possession of child pornography on his computer.
A search warrant was executed Tuesday on Ross’ personal devices. On a hard drive he owned, authorities said two videos depicting child pornography were located.
He is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $16,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.