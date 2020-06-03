A College Station man has been charged in connection to a March incident in which a man was beaten until he was unconscious, police said.
According to College Station police, around 2:15 a.m. March 6, officers responded to an assault call on College Main, where they found a man on the ground covered in blood. The man said he had been attacked by someone he could not identify. The victim was taken to a local hospital while police reviewed surveillance footage.
Authorities found footage of the assault, which showed the victim and Robert Leeaundre Golden, 22, exchange words, police said. Authorities said the victim was seen lunging at Golden, and a friend of Golden’s punched the victim in the face. The group began to fight, which ended with the victim lying on the ground. Police said Golden is accused of walking up to the victim and kicking him until he was unconscious before leaving the area. The victim was treated for a broken jaw and torn gums.
A warrant was issued for Golden’s arrest, and he was taken into custody Monday.
He is charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and failure to identify, a misdemeanor. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $37,000 bond.
