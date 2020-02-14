A College Station man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed a man in the neck.
According to College Station police, authorities responded to a local hospital around 7:30 p.m., where emergency room staff was treating a stabbing victim. Police spoke with the victim, who had sustained a puncture wound to the neck as well as a cut. The victim required surgery to combat blood loss.
The victim told police he was invited to an apartment on University Oaks Boulevard by Jacob Thomas Houseman, 21, where the two took drugs. At one point, the victim said Houseman claimed the victim was the devil and stabbed him, a police report notes.
Officers responded to the apartment and met with Houseman, who told police the victim did something to anger him while at the residence and that the victim was the devil. According to a report, Houseman confirmed he stabbed the victim with a kitchen knife.
Houseman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $15,000 bond.
