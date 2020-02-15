A College Station man was arrested Thursday on accusations he discharged a rifle into his neighbor’s apartment.
According to College Station police, an officer responded to an apartment complex in the 900 block of Balcones Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. A couple said they had been in their bedroom and heard a loud noise. As they investigated, they could see a large hole had been made in their living room wall and in a support beam. The neighbor from the unit across the hall, Daniel Lawrence Fobbs, 33, knocked on their front door to say he had accidentally discharged a weapon while cleaning it, police said.
Fobbs is charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $4,000 bond.
