A College Station man was arrested Monday after authorities said he solicited a middle school student for sex in April.
According to College Station police, a 14-year-old girl told authorities on April 15 that Dayden Cole Lane, 22, was making sexual advances toward her. The girl told authorities that she had met Lane through a friend at a College Station middle school. Shortly after they met, he began messaging her over the social media app Snapchat and asking to meet up for sex, a police report notes.
Authorities requested a search warrant for Lane’s Snapchat account, and in September were able to gain access to his history. They found messages that referenced the girl as well as sexual messages to the victim, authorities said.
A warrant was issued for Lane’s arrest, and he was apprehended Monday. He is charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
He was released from the Brazos County jail on $10,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.