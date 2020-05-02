A College Station man was arrested Thursday on charges he pointed a gun at two people in his apartment, authorities said.
According to College Station police, around 7 p.m. Thursday, several officers responded to an apartment complex on Holleman Drive South, w here a disturbance involving multiple people had taken place. Authorities spoke to a woman who said a friend engaged in a fight with another person, and that seemed to agitate another member of the group, 22-year-old Coleton Clark. Another woman then arrived at the complex to ask Clark about money she said he owed her. According to the witness, Clark took a gun from his waistband, cocked it and pointed it at the woman, who left the area, a police report states.
Authorities spoke to the victim who said Clark followed her to her car and pointed the gun at her a second time.
Police spoke with a man who had been involved in the fight and said while he and a friend argued, Clark emerged from a bedroom and pointed the gun at him. The man backed away and fell and Clark cornered him on the floor, cocked the gun and pressed the barrel to the victim’s temple, threatening to “blow his brains out,” police said. Clark released the man once he realized someone called 911, a report notes.
Clark is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $24,000 bond.
