A College Station man whom police say is a person of interest in the Dec. 31 slaying of a woman has now been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.
According to College Station police, Ricardo Ramirez, 23, was found with property linked to the scene where 20-year-old Ashli Stewart was found dead. He was arrested on Jan. 8. During his arrest, an iPad was confiscated from his vehicle, and a search warrant was executed on the device.
Police say detectives located five videos depicting child pornography. Each charge is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
Authorities noted in a previous press release that Ramirez is one of several persons of interest that detectives have contacted regarding Stewart’s death. Evidence related to the case has been submitted to a state crime lab for DNA analysis, and detectives await those results.
Stewart, a 2017 graduate of A&M Consolidated High School, was found by her roommate the afternoon of Dec. 31 inside her apartment at 2818 Place on Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Investigators believe she was likely killed between 1:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. that day. They do not believe that the slaying was a random act, and no cause of death has been specified.
Ramirez remains in the Brazos County Jail on $317,000 bond.
