A Navasota man was arrested Saturday after authorities say he was dealing methamphetamine in the College Station area.
According to College Station police, authorities investigating an alleged aggravated assault on Feb. 21 spoke with a woman in the 1200 block of April Bloom. The woman said Bryce Zakeece Minor, 27, sold drugs from her home. A police report notes the woman said she had participated in the transactions by receiving money from Minor’s customers, and she allowed him to store drugs in her home.The woman gave police consent to search, and authorities said digital scales, packaging and 41 methamphetamine tablets totaling 7 grams were found in the home. The woman was not arrested, but a warrant was issued for Minor.
Minor was arrested and charged with delivery of more than four grams of methamphetamine, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
