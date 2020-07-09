An east Texas man was arrested during a traffic stop late Tuesday when heroin and other drugs were found in his pickup, authorities said.
According to the Department of Public Safety, a state trooper stopped a pickup traveling north on Texas 6 just before midnight. The trooper noted the driver, 32-year-old Jonathan Marshall Jones of Coldspring, seemed nervous. He declined consent to search his truck, and a K-9 was called to the scene.
After the dog indicated on the truck, troopers conducted a search, where they found what is believed to be methamphetamine, heroin and two prescription pills, a report notes. Troopers said a loaded 9 mm gun was also found.
Jones is charged with manufacture/delivery of 17.5 grams of heroin, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; possession of 1.6 grams of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; possession of Soma and unlawful carrying of a weapon, both Class A misdemeanors each punishable by up to a year in jail.
He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $30,000 bond.
