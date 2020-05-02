Five Navasota residents were arrested Thursday after warrants were served in connection to an aggravated robbery investigation.
According to Navasota police Chief Shawn Myatt, the department has been investigation an April 8 robbery during which one person was shot. Navasota officers were also working with College Station police on cases of theft and burglary that have taken place in both counties.
Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Navasota officers arrived at a housing complex in the 500 block of Laredo Street and executed several warrant connected to the April 8 shooting. Police arrested Latrance Washington, 35; Michael Oaks, 19; Rubin Ethel, 17; Davonte Oaks, 21; and Dekeimus Jessie, 18. A press release notes that Washington’s home contained more than five ounces of marijuana, bottles of liquid codeine, a gun, stolen property and $50,000 in cash. Some items found during the arrests are believed to be connected to cases investigated by Navasota and College Station police, authorities said.
Jessie is charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. Michael Oaks, Davonte Oaks and Ethel are charged with two counts of robbery, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Washington is charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm and possession of more than four ounces of marijuana, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail. Myatt said additional charges against Washington are pending.
