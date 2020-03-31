A former Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Tuesday in connection to a 20-year-old case in which he is accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a traffic stop.
According to the Department of Public Safety, Ivan Wayne Linebaugh, 58, of Bedias, was arrested by Texas Rangers at his place of employment. He is charged with aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
On April 25, 2000, Linebaugh is accused of stopping a woman traveling on Interstate 45 near Madisonville and forcing her to perform a sexual act under threat of arrest and imprisonment. The woman reported the incident, and DNA was collected from her clothing and submitted to an Austin crime lab.
The case was reopened by Texas Rangers in 2017. Working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and using genealogical research, Rangers were led to Linebaugh, authorities said.
He has been booked in the Madison County Jail.
