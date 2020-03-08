Four people were arrested at a College Station condo Friday after a search warrant led to the discovery of LSD, marijuana, cocaine and THC, police said.
According to College Station police, authorities suspected drug sales were coming from a unit at a condo complex on Southwest Parkway. A search warrant was executed Friday, and police detained several people.
Authorities said 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Argueta was found carrying a duffel bag that contained 164 grams of marijuana, 2.8 grams of THC and 66 units of LSD. He also was carrying just under one gram of cocaine, a report notes.
A search of the condo’s rooms led to the discovery of 14 units of LSD lying next to the cellphone of Rishi Kabotra, 20, according to authorities. Argueta, Kabotra and two other residents — Lance Christopher O’Brien, 20, and Thomas Patrick Schlere O’Brien, 18 — ultimately were arrested.
Argueta, Lance O’Brien and Thomas O’Brien are charged with delivery of 66 units of LSD, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Argueta also is charged with delivery of more than one gram of THC, a second-degree felony, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana, both state jail felonies, each punishable by up to two years in a state jail.
Kabotra is charged with possession of less than 20 units of LSD, a state jail felony.
The four are being held at the Brazos County Jail. Bond for Argueta is $30,000, while Lance and Thomas O’Brien are being held on $10,000 bond. Kabotra is being held on $5,000 bond.
