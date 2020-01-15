College Station police arrested a Gause man Wednesday night after a search through Brison Park.
According to College Station police social media, around 5:15 p.m. a man identified as 33-year-old Scott Anthony Pettit, stole a vehicle from a location on Oney Hervey Drive near Holleman Drive. Authorities say Pettit then crashed the vehicle into another car at the intersection of Holleman and Eleanor Street. Pettit fled the area and was followed by the person who was hit, police said.
Pettit is accused of ditching the stolen vehicle at Brison Park, where he fled on foot. Officers created a perimeter around the park and arrested him around 7:15 p.m.
He was transported to an area hospital because police believe he was under the influence.
Pettit is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail. Additional charges are likely, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.